NI road closed in both directions after collision

Motorists are being advised that a road in Mid-Ulster has been closed after an earlier collision.

The Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown is currently closed in both directions between the Ardcumber Road Junction and the Poplar Road due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place.

