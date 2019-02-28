NI school celebrates 'scarecrow' world record

Pupils and staff at a Magherafelt primary school are celebrating setting a world record for the largest gathering of live scarecrows.

Guinness World Records have now officially certified that Holy Family Primary School set a new record at 515 which was achieved on October 30 last year.

Guinness World Records certificate

The target was approximately 250 and there was "a quiet confidence" about the school prior to the record attempt according to the principal Peter Donnelly.

The record was broken in nearby St Mary’s Grammar School Sports Hall.