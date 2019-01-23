NI temperatures hit low of minus six today

Temperatures in Northern Ireland hit a low of minus 6C today, as the frosty snap which began on Tuesday continued to bite.

According to forecaster Martin Bowles of the Met Office, this was recorded at around 6am at Katesbridge, Co Down.

The highest reading all day was 5C, recorded at about 2pm in Killowen, Co Down – although the chilly weather did not deter everyone, such as Danny McKinley from Sheans Horse Farm, pictured here at the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim exercising his horse.

However, it was not the lowest of the UK – Wednesday’s nationwide low was at Braemar in Scotland’s Grampian mountains, where a reading of minus 10.2C was recorded.

Tuesday’s lowest temperature in Northern Ireland had been minus 0.6C at Castlederg, with the highest at 4.3C in Ballywatticock, Co Down.

Thursday’s temperature is not expected to drop below 8C in Northern Ireland, and Friday’s about 6C.