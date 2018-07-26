NI Water’s donation to community group helps them ‘harvest rain water’

NI Water has donated waterbutts for the community heritage garden being recreated at the Manor House, Moneymore.

Waterbutts are a great way of harvesting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants or wash windows.

“We get plenty of rain in Northern Ireland but this rain water has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into the taps,” said a NI Water spokesperson.

“ Using a waterbutt to catch the rain is just one way we can all have play a part to ensure there’s enough water for everyone now and in the future.

“You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis, 153 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.Q

The spokesperson invited the general public see how water wise they are.

She added: “Why not give our water calculator a try to see just how water wise you are https://www.niwater.com/why-save-water/

Visit niwater.com for advice and tips on what you can do to save more water; remember every drop counts.