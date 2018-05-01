Niamh helps bring story to life on screen

A young filmmaker from Cookstown has helped to bring Cinemagic’s new short film to life on the big screen.

Niamh McLaughlin was among 24 trainees who worked alongside industry professionals on SASHA OF THE SEA - an inspiring story of teenage bravery, love, growing up and friendship.

The film was screened at Newport Beach Film Festival in Orange County, California at the weekend.

The movie’s plot centres on how a young Irish girl’s fondness for the sea is tested when her father goes missing in a fishing accident, opening her eyes to the greater meanings of life and love.

The short film has been crafted by a Northern Ireland born team. It was written by Maire Campbell, directed by Sammy Nutt and produced by Cinemagic Chief Executive, Joan Burney Keatings MBE.

“It is so rewarding for Cinemagic to know that we are creating platforms for young people to demonstrate their talents. In fact, the last four years have been particularly exciting for Cinemagic. We have produced two feature films; secured worldwide distribution for our first feature film A CHRISTMAS STAR; developed two “behind the scene” documentaries, produced over 45 short films and supported hundreds of young trainees to work in the film and television industry. We’re also in the process of planning the world premiere of GRACE AND GOLIATH later this year,” Joan Burney Keatings said.