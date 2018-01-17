Night of Hope concert in Bellaghy

St Mary’s Church in Bellaghy is the venue for a concert entitled ‘Night of Hope’ on January 28 at 7pm.

The event will feature Donna Taggart (‘Jealous of the Angels’), St Mary’s Church Bellaghy Youth Chir, The Gribbin Girls, Oonagh Clarke, Peter and Daniel McErlain, Ian Quarless and Laura Robinson, Cathy McErlean and Bronagh Loughlin, Clodagh and Ursula Quinn.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of mental health, suicide prevention and life struggles.

Guest speakers from mental health charities will be in attendance. Donations at the door in aid of mental health charities. Come early as last year’s event was packed out!