No more sad songs for Sophie this Christmas

Seven-year old Sophie Townsend from Forthglen in Cookstown has had her Christmas wish come true as she has been picked to star in a festive music video called ‘No More Sad Songs’.

The song is the Christmas single from Derry singer-songwriter Sarah McGuinness and is taken from her debut album, ‘Unbroken’, which was produced by Suede and Pulp producer Ed Buller.

Speaking about the music video, Sophie’s father Andy Townsend said: “The story of the ‘No More Sad Songs’ video is the heart-warming tale of a local child waiting for her fisherman father to come home on Christmas Eve after a storm. Sophie plays the central role and was very excited to be part of the project, especially as she had never acted before! Her school friends at Orritor Primary School loved it too.”

Singer-songwriter Sarah has a house in Greencastle where the video was shot and called upon a wide circle of local friends and family members to feature in the festive film.

“Working with my aunt, the singer Maureen Hegarty, we put together a Christmas choir of younger kids to sing the chorus of the song on screen and sent a group of older kids up to Blast Furnace recording studio in Derry to record vocals for the soundtrack, which was a real thrill for them. I’m really proud of Sophie and everyone involved in the video, which I hope will help to capture the true spirit of Christmas.”

To watch the video for ‘No More Sad Songs’, click here or just visit Sarah’s Facebook page “Sarah McGuinness Music”.

‘Unbroken’, the debut album by Sarah McGuinness is out now and available to order from Amazon and iTunes.