Nurse Alison and team aiming for top award

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Renal Unit Home Therapies Team at Altnagelvin Hospital have been successfully selected as finalists in the RCNi Nurse Awards.

The team, who are the only entrants from Northern Ireland, have been shortlisted for the Patients’ Choice Award. This is a category where the entrants are nominated by patients and the winner is decided by public vote.

Voting is now open to the public and will run until Friday, June 8. To vote, visit www.rcni.com/nurse-awards and go to the ‘Patients’ Choice voting’. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony being held in London on Wednesday, July 4.

On behalf of the Renal Unit Home Therapies Team, Alison Cairns, Home Therapies Nurse, a native of Cookstown said: “We are totally delighted that we have impacted on a patient’s journey to the extent that they feel we were worthy of this nomination. Caroline, Bridgeen and I are truly humbled.”

Joe McMonagle and his wife Carmel nominated the three nurses for their dedication and commitment to patient welfare and involvement. They said: “All three nurses have shown a passion to involve patients at the very start of their journey through kidney failure.

“Extra time is taken by these nurses to ensure that all patients have as much information and education as possible on their condition and the treatments available. Bridgeen, Alison and Caroline have a very special relationship not only with patients but also with the patients’ families.

“The Renal Unit Home Therapies Team really deserve to win this award and we would encourage everyone to go to the website and vote for them.”

Dr Bob Brown, Executive Director of Nursing at the Western Trust added: “Well done to the Alison, Caroline and Bridgeen on being shortlisted in this year’s RCNi Awards and I wish them good luck at the final in July.”

He added: “As a team they go beyond the call of duty for their patients and their families and this is very apparent having been shortlisted in the ‘Patients Choice’ category.”