Crowdfunding appeal launched to fund funeral of murdered Piotr Krowka

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to fund the funeral of murdered Piotr Krowka.

Access the funding page here

To date £1302 has been raised.

Piotr Krowka's body was discovered at a derelict property on Glen Road in Maghera on April 3.

According to the Crowdfunding appeal "Piotr Krowka had suffered serious injuries to his head and body".

Mr Krowka, who is understood to be in his late 30s, was a Polish national who had been living in Maghera for several years, police said. His body was discovered in a former parochial house on Glen Road in the town.

Earlier, Det Ch Insp Geoff Boyce of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said he believed Mr Krowka was a "vulnerable homeless man" and had been sleeping rough in the property. "I can now confirm we are treating this as a murder investigation following the results of his post-mortem," he said.

"I am keen to identify Piotr's movements between Good Friday and Easter Tuesday when his body was discovered.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in contact with, or who may have witnessed Piotr, during this time to please contact us."