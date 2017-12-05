The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office warning, issued this morning, was issued for County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

It is expected to be valid from early Friday morning to 6pm on Friday (December 8) at 6pm.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Snow showers are expected to become increasingly frequent over northern Scotland late on Thursday and are expected across many other parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England on Friday."