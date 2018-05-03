World Buckfast Day is on its way: here's where you can celebrate in NI

It's a popular alcoholic drink that's steeped in history. Now cult tipple Buckfast has had its very own day dedicated to it!

The tonic wine, made by the Benedictine monks of Buckfast Abbey, will be consumed up and down the country - and all over the world - by fans of the drink on Saturday, May 12.

Buckfast at the Sydney Opera House in Australia

Here in Northern Ireland celebrations are set to take place at the following locations: Betty Blacks, Bangor; The Goats Toe, Bangor; Filthy's, Belfast; Ryan's Bar, Belfast; Harbour House, Newcastle, Co. Down; Annie's, Omagh; JD Tiplers, Portadown.

Oganisers wreckthehoosejuice (WTHJ) also have events planned across the world, including Aberdeen, Ayia Napa, Bristol, Cork, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Western Australia, Ibiza, London, Liverpool, Manchester, Stirling and Sydney.

A WTHJ spokesperson said: "We started this day four years ago and now have a following of over 90,000 fans on Facebook. We also hit the news back in July last year when we created the chart-topping Find Me Bucky app, where people can locate and price Buckfast all over the globe."

RELATED: Buckfast pasties by award-winning NI butcher going down a treat