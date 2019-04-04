On your marks as Maghera 10K and 5K run is launched

Due to unprecedented demand last year, the Maghera 10K and 5K road race, supported by Mid Ulster District Council and sponsored by Kelly’s Eurospar, has been opened for registration early this year.

The 2019 run will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at 7.30pm.

Both 5k and 10k races will be chip timed, allowing runners to see just how they have performed.

The race, which loops around the town starting and finishing at Maghera Leisure Centre, has attracted record numbers of competitors in recent years, from serious athletes to fun runners.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake said: “This is always an extremely enjoyable and fun occasion, which really brings Maghera to life and has attracted record numbers of competitors in recent years, from serious athletes to fun runners, all completing the course.

“I hope to see as many people undertaking this challenge which is also a fantastic community event.”

Pre-registration for the race is now open, and people can register up until 7.15pm on the race night.

Entry must be via the official race entry form, available from the council’s website at www.midulstercouncil.org/Maghera10K