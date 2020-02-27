One person treated after 'chemical leak' at NI commercial premises

One person has been treated by an ambulance crew following a chemical incident in Cookstown.

Three appliances attended the incident at a commercial premises on the Molesworth Road this morning.

A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "A leak was isolated by on-site engineers and the affected area was checked by firefighters using a gas monitor and wearing breathing apparatus, and readings were normal.

"One casualty was taken into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was under control by 12.55pm."

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson praised the emergency service for their prompt response.

He said the incident happened at the Karro Food Group premises and that the building had been evacuated for a time.