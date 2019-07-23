One person treated by emergency services after dramatic Lough Neagh rescue - jet ski not seen for more than two hours

One person had to receive first aid treatment after a dramatic rescue operation on Lough Neagh on Monday evening.

The incident involved a person on a jet ski who had not been seen for more than two hours since launching at the Antrim Marina on the lough.

The Lough Neagh Rescue time were scrambled by the Belfast Coatguard at 5:33pm on Monday evening.

"Lifeboats from Antrim bay, Ardboe and Kinnego as well as our colleagues from the Lough Neagh Coastguard launched and searched along the western and northern shores of Lough Neagh," said Lough Neagh Rescue on social media.

Lough Neagh Rescue confirmed the rescued person received first aid from paramedics from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (N.I.A.S.) once they reached the shore.

"Whilst searching the northern shore the casualty and jet ski where located in the Shane’s Castle area.

"The casualty was brought on board the Antrim Lifeboat and transported swiftly to Antrim Marina, where first aid was administered until our colleagues in N.I.A.S. arrived.

"Lifeboats then went and recovered the sunken jet ski.

"Unfortunately the jet ski had run aground and began to take on water.

"All lifeboats returned to base and made ready for service."