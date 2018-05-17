Owners fined for failing license dogs

Mid Ulster District Council is reminding dog owners of the importance of licensing dogs after two residents were fined for failing to do so.

A woman was recently fined £240 and ordered to pay costs of £217 (total £457) at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday for failing to license three dogs in her ownership. In a second case, another woman was also fined £90 and ordered to pay costs of £92 (total £182) for failure to license one dog in her ownership.

Speaking after the proceedings Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Ronan McGinley, said: “These cases act as a very timely reminder of the importance of ensuring all dogs are properly licensed. The Council treats all licencing offences very seriously and will take appropriate legal action when necessary. I would encourage all dog owners in Mid Ulster to demonstrate responsible ownership and ensure their dogs are licensed- with the online system now in place this has never been easier.”

More information at www.midulstercouncil.org/licenseonline or contact Environmental Health on 03000 132 132.