Packed programme for Mid Ulster Battalion at annual summer camp

RThe Mid-Ulster Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade recently spent their 64th annual camp at Felden Lodge, Hemel Hempstead, this summer.

More than 90 boys, Officers and friends experienced a marvellous week’s fun and fellowship with glorious weather.

The Companies represented were: 1st Bellaghy, 1st Caledon, 1st Castledawson, 1st Cookstown, 1st Culnady, 1st Maghera, 1st Magherafelt, 1st Moneymore, 1st Stewartstown and 1st Tobermore, and this year the battalion was pleased to have representation from the 2nd Limavady Company.

Sunday morning saw the entire camp parade to Hemel Hempstead Methodist Church under the C.O. Mr Gordon Watterson and led by the Battalion Band and Battalion colour carried by John Bruce. In the evening, everyone joined together to worship on the campsite in a service conducted by Chaplains, Garth Fulton and Peter Barfoot.

During the week, the campers donated a very generous total of £556.74 for B.B. missionary work.

The daily routine of camp began with the 7.45 a.m. reveille ensuring everyone was up early and at the end of the day most were well asleep by midnight. Most mornings were devoted to the inter-tent sports competitions in football, volleyball and table tennis.

Throughout the week Boys and Officers alike took part in many activities. On Monday, the group travelled to Thorpe Aqua Park where an obstacle course on water was the main attraction and which the boys thoroughly enjoyed.

On Tuesday the boys and some Officers had a tour of Wembley Stadium. This was then followed by a visit to a local shopping centre giving ample opportunity to purchase presents in the numerous shops. Wednesday saw the boys spend an action-packed afternoon at the Wild Forest Obstacle course where they enjoyed the various activities and the muddy conditions.

On Thursday the boys returned to Thorpe Park this time to experience all the fun of the rollercoasters and other attractions in what was the hottest day of the year. Friday brought the week of activities to a close with a visit to Milton Keynes for Simply Race where the boys competed against each other with the use of racing simulators.

INTER-TENT COMPETITION RESULTS

The prestigious Tent Inspection competition this year was a very close contest with Tent D, commanded by Calum Bolton (1st Culnady) being this year’s winners. The other tent members were Andrew Campbell (1st Bellaghy), Craig Hegarty (1st Magherafelt), Nathan Hutchinson (1st Cookstown), Ben Chambers (1st Moneymore) and Carson McClay (1st Magherafelt).

The runners up were Tent A and Tents E and I were joint third. Tent Commander of the winning tent Calum Bolton received the J.I. McMenemy Shield from Chloe Farley.

Tent C under the command of Matthew Young (1st Cookstown) won the Table Tennis competition. The other tent members were Peter Evans (1st Magherafelt), Ryan Brown (1st Moneymore), Robin Bruce (1st Bellaghy), Nathan Cartin (1st Magherafelt) and Andrew McCrea (1st Stewartstown).

The Table Tennis personalities were Gavin Paul (1st Culnady) and Aaron Caldwell (1st Moneymore) and Chloe Farley presented the awards.

Tent D, commanded by Calum Bolton (1st Culnady) emerged victorious in the Volleyball competition. The other tent members were Andrew Campbell (1st Bellaghy), Craig Hegarty (1st

Magherafelt), Nathan Hutchinson (1st Cookstown), Ben Chambers (1st Moneymore) and Carson McClay (1st Magherafelt). The Volleyball personalities were Luke Francis (1st Magherafelt) and Ben McKinney (1st Tobermore) and Chloe Farley again presented the awards.

The winners of the Junior Football were Team 1 under the command of Lewis Henry (1st Cookstown). The other team members were Peter Clarke (1st Bellaghy), Thomas Kyle (1st Culnady), James Bell (1st Cookstown), Billy Allen (1st Magherafelt) and Glenn Caldwell (1st Moneymore). The Junior Football man of the match was Thomas Kyle (1st Culnady) and the Junior Football personality was James Wilson (1st Bellaghy) and Doreen Bruce presented the awards.

The winners of the Senior Football were Team 5 under the command of Zac Menemy (1st

Moneymore). The other team members were Daniel Fulton (1st Castledawson), Aaron Gillespie

(1st Caledon), Ross Speers (1st Magherafelt), Sam Clarke (1st Bellaghy) and Ewan Bolton (1st

Culnady). The Senior Football man of the match was Ross Speers (1st Magherafelt) and the Senior Football personality was Luke Gilfillan (2nd Limavady) and Doreen Bruce again presented the awards.

The best overall Tent at all sports this year was Tent C under the command of Matthew Young

(1st Cookstown). The other tent members were Peter Evans (1st Magherafelt), Ryan Brown (1st

Moneymore), Robin Bruce (1st Bellaghy), Nathan Cartin (1st Magherafelt) and Andrew McCrea

(1st Stewartstown).

Tent J commanded by Daniel Clarke (1st Bellaghy) were deemed to be the best Orderly Squad.

This Tent also included Adam Kyle (1st Culnady), Daniel Pattison (1 st Maghera), Peter Brown (1 st Moneymore), Kyle Fleming (1st Magherafelt) and Marc Rollins (1st Cookstown). The Best

Individual Orderlies were Joel Dickey (1st Stewartstown) and Daniel Ballantine (1st Culnady) and Lynn Mullan presented the awards.

On Saturday morning, sad (and somewhat damp) farewells were said to Felden Lodge. The tired but happy campers reached Mid-Ulster late on Saturday evening with a host of memories about very enjoyable events and new friendships to treasure for a lifetime.

Next year’s camp will be held at Kirkham, near Blackpool, from July 20-27, 2019 and is another venue which has proved very popular in recent years.

The Battalion is grateful to all those who helped to make this another memorable B.B. camp and in particular to Mrs. S. McMenemy (Moneymore) who provided each camper with a drink to accompany their Sunday lunch and the excellent coach drivers for the week, David Thompson and Roger Smyth.