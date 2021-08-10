Pair charged over death of Dungannon toddler
A man and woman are expected to appear in court at Omagh later today charged over the death of a toddler in Dungannon.
Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle. died in hospital on Friday after an ambulance was called to a house in the Park Avenue area of the town.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.
A woman, 24, was charged with perverting the course of justice and causing or permitting the death of a child.
The PSNI said that the man and woman would appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court.
