Papal visit: Translink advise early planning of bus and rail transport

Translink have just published their detailed transport plan ahead of the Papal visit in August.

In a statement they revealed they are working closely with the National Transport Authority (NTA) in Dublin to develop a comprehensive transport plan to get people to the various Papal visit events, including the World Meeting of Families event at the RDS on the Saturday and the celebratory Mass on the Sunday in Phoenix Park.

Translink have also set up a dedicated web page - www.translink.co.uk/popeinireland/ - where the public can buy tickets online, find useful links for journey planning and other general advice.

Translink officials advise the public "book their cross border travel ticket well in advance to avoid disappointment".

This also applies to anyone travelling to or from Dublin Airport.

They also caution that anyone who is planning an event and requires bus private hire over this weekend, should register their interest on line by the end of June.

It is also highlighted that passengers should be prepared to walk to/from the NTA designated drop-off/collection points and there will also be the need to allow extra time for your journey whether travelling to Dublin or to Dublin Airport as roads are expected to be busy.

This is set to be a major event and Translink look forward to playing an important part working with the NTA to ensure its success.

The statement adds that for further information on the Papal events the public should check the official website here.