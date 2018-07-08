Parents programme gets a big thumbs up

The Northern Trust’s Health visiting service has completed its first Baby and Me Parenting Programme for parents and baby’s under 12 months in the Desertmartin area.

The four-week parenting programme, held in the Church of the Nazarene, provided an opportunity for the first time parents to learn more about their baby’s development and to meet with the health visitors in a relaxed and welcoming group environment.

Weekly topics included baby massage, nurturing relationships, growth and development, Heart Start awareness and weaning. Parents were also given information on home safety, healthy minds and body and day-to-day parenting. Parents commented that they really enjoyed the opportunity to meet other first time parents in a very relaxed environment and learning key health and wellbeing messages and also getting an opportunity to take part in baby massage, first aid and first aid training.

One parent said: “I really enjoyed meeting other mums and thought the health topics were very beneficial”. Another mother stated that she could see the benefits of baby massage for her baby and it was good to hear advice on weaning and baby proofing the house. Feedback from all participants was that it was a worthwhile programme and one that they would recommend to other parents.

For more details please contact Siobhan Hughes Clinical Lead, Public Health Nursing Team on 028 79365012 or Grace Kielt Health visitor 028 86762249.

Meanwhile, the Trust held a celebration to acknowledge their 21 unique “baby teachers”, as well as their parents, who made the ‘Roots of Empathy’ programmes possible in participating schools.