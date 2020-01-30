£100,000 village renewal works in Mid Ulster ‘will enhance local community’

Village renewal works have completed in Ballinderry, Ballylifford, Desertmartin and Longfield following an investment of over £100,000 from the EU Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme.

Works included new lighting around the football pitches in Ballinderry and Longfield, resurfacing of the carpark in Ballylifford, and an environmental scheme with new planting, paving and street furniture in Desertmartin.

The programme was delivered by Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, with Mid Ulster District Council providing 25% of the funding.

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, recently visited the villages and commended the work which, he said, would enhance the local community.

He remarked that Ballinderry, Ballylifford, Desertmartin and Longfield are the most recent villages to benefit from village renewal projects across the district, supported by the Council and Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership (Local Action Group).