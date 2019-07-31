Air Ambulance attends 91 calls in two years

The Air Ambulance has been tasked on emergency missions to the Mid Ulster district on 91 occasions over the past two years.

This month marks the second anniversary of the service which has been sent on a total of 931 missions across Northern Ireland.

In Mid Ulster area it has attended several road traffic accidents in remote locations, getting patients to hospital in a faster time.

From its base near Lisburn, the air ambulance can reach any part of Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

Its primary role is to deliver advanced care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma, by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is the local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland, together with partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). The service operates seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

Speaking about the second anniversary, Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for AANI said: “Each time the helicopter lifts off we are aware that someone is in great need and that, thanks to the generosity of people locally, the HEMS team can offer the best chance of saving a life.

“The air ambulance is there for any one of us and might one day save your life or that of a loved one.

“If we all do a little bit, we’ll ensure the service is maintained for today, tomorrow and future generations.

“Becoming a Club AANI member provides an opportunity for individuals to be part of the journey and it was great to have 250 of our members to our base this month.

“ We encourage those who can to sign up,” Kerry Anderson added.

To find out more about the air ambulance charity, visit its Facebook page at www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.