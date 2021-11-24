Air Ambulance NI benefits from run in memory of Fergal Mulgrew

Sinead Rice and Roisin Corrigan organised a run in memory of Fergal who was a popular member of Acorns Athletic Club, based in Cookstown and Magherafelt.

The 40-year-old had been preparing for the Dublin Marathon aiming for a sub-three hour target when he sadly died on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Since then, each year Fergal’s sisters and his family organise ‘Fergal’s 10 Miler’, a run in Davagh Forest Park which brings together runners from all over to run in Fergal’s memory while raising funds for local charities.

Sinead Rice and Roisin Corrigan with their cheque for £3,685 raised in memory of their brother Fergal, which was donated to Air Ambulance NI.

This year they put out a call for runners who wished to join them to remember Fergal on Sunday ,November 7, the month of Fergal’s birthday, and over 50 runners took part.

The sisters were delighted to have raised £3,685 from the collections on the day and the JustGiving page.

Speaking about the run, Sinead said: “As we were unable to hold our annual event we still wanted to run the 10 miles in memory of Fergal.

“It would have been Fergal’s 46th birthday and as we don’t get to give him presents anymore, we wanted to give a present to Air Ambulance NI in Fergal’s memory for the incredible service they provide.

“We were just overwhelmed with the support we got on the day and the amazing generosity of everyone and would like to thank everyone who supported us.”

Colleen Milligan, a representative from Air Ambulance NI thanked the sisters for their donation, and said it was fitting that Fergal’s memory is kept alive by support for local charities.

