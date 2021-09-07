Anti-Pride protest plan in Cookstown described as 'extremely distasteful'

The application to the NI Parades Commission is in the name of 'Protest Against Mid Ulster Pride' on September 18 and expects 80 participants.

Mr McGlone today urged the organisers to withdraw their application and called on them to show tolerance and respect.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “We are living in the 21st century, protests like this should be nothing more than an unwelcome reminder of the past. This intolerance has no place in Mid Ulster and in no way reflects the view of the community here.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone wants the protest called off.

“Mid Ulster Pride was only launched last year, it was a success and well received by the vast majority of people here. To try and ruin or detract from that is an outstanding act of pettiness that should be rightly condemned by anyone with an ounce of empathy or sense.

“Our LGBT+ community face enough challenges in their everyday lives. Pride is an opportunity for them to come together and celebrate who they are and for others to show their support. "This planned protest would achieve nothing other than to upset local people, it’s extremely distasteful and the organisers should withdraw their application immediately.

"If they insist on proceeding then the Parades Commission should step in. This protest is not in the interests of anyone other than a small group of people who insist on pushing their unwelcome agenda long after the rest of society has left them behind.”

---

