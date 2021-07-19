Back to school costs pushing families into debt - Patsy McGlone MLA

The call came after it was revealed that over one third of parents had been pushed into debt as a result of costs such as shoes, gym kits and school supplies.

The figures were revealed in a new report from the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

Mr McGlone said, “The statistics revealed demonstrate the extent of the Executive’s failure to tackle the challenges facing parents, many of whom are being pushed further and further into debt simply to fund basic costs associated with their children’s education.

Patsy McGlone MLA is calling on the Education Minister to support struggling families.

“I find it unacceptable that parents across Northern Ireland are forced to spend over one thousand pounds per child simply to ensure they are properly equipped for going back to school.

“Many families will already be struggling financially due to Covid-19.

“Parents still have not been given clarity over the upcoming academic year arrangements and so can’t properly plan for their children’s return to school and the costs associated.

“On school uniforms, NI offers just a grant of £35 for primary and £73.50 for secondary for children on free school meals, compared to £100 in Scotland and new rules to reduce costs in England and Wales.

“There are also many parents just above the Free School Meals qualifying level who get very little support.”