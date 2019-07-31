Brian inspired to help after caring for wife

Magherafelt man Brian Tohill’s voluntary work with Alzheimer’s Society was recently recognised as a finalist at the charity’s People Awards in London.

First a carer for his late wife who was diagnosed with dementia, Brian was then inspired to put his devotion to his wife into action and volunteer with the charity, working towards making a world without dementia a reality.

He said: “I first realised something was wrong when we were on a trip to South Africa to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. Later my brother was also diagnosed with dementia.

“I try to do as much as I can to create a better world for people affected by dementia, from leaflet drops, to popping in for a chat with a local business, to educating school children.”

His firsthand experiences stirred up an unparalleled passion for the cause, and he has now been advocating for the society for seven years.

An active member of the Mid Ulster Fundraising Volunteer Group, Brian shows devotion to educating the people, schools and businesses of Magherafelt.

His invaluable commitment was recognised at the Alzheimer’s Society People Awards last month, as he was presented with a finalist award by Princess Alexandra at St James’ Palace in London.

Alzheimer’s Society is currently looking for volunteers who are passionate about raising vital funds to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

The charity’s volunteer groups actively raise funds through various activities including craft stalls, cake sales and the Society’s annual flagship fundraising event Memory Walk.

Membership of the group is open to anyone with a passion for fundraising who is willing to give their time to help people living with dementia.

If you would like to volunteer or find out more about the work of the local fundraising group, please get in touch with Linzi Stewart by emailing linzi.stewart@alzheimers.org.uk for more information.