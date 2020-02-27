Call to retain RBL Bennet House which has ‘supported Mid Ulster residents’

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson is seeking the support of Mid Ulster District Council in a bid to save Bennet House in Portrush from closure.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is proposing to shut the respite centre and create “a new strategy that will ensure it (RBL) is having the greatest impact, making the most of its resources, and evolving in line with changes in the Armed Forces community.”

The move caused anger amongst local ex-Service men and women with claims there had not been proper consultation before the announcement, which the RBL denies.

Councillor Wilson has tabled a motion for consideration at tonight’s monthly meeting of council.

“Although Bennet House is not within our council area it provides an excellent service to veterans across the whole island of Ireland,” he said.

“This facility provides a welcoming respite for serving and veteran members alike. The fact that its fully booked all year round bears testament to its success in meeting the needs of those who use it.”

He wants council to write to the RBL,Johnny Mercer MP Minister for Defence People and Veterans and the Minster for Veterans’ Affairs in the Cabinet Office, expressing their disappointment at the proposal.

The local councillor asks council to note the “integral support and respite the facility has provided to many residents from our district” and ask for it to be retained.