Cara to sing at Good Relations Week event

Fourteen-year-old musician Cara Monaghan from Kildress will be performing some of her own songs at Magherafelt Library this Thursday as part of this year’s Good Relations Week (September 16-22).

Cara has been involved with the Intercultural Peace Arts organisation ‘Beyond Skin’ since 2017 as a creative Youth4Peace ambassador performing and collaborating with professional musicians and peace activists around the world.

She, who will be performing in the library between 6.30 and 7.30pm.

The teenager is a very special girl with her story in the World Medical Journal, as she overcame the odds with a rare heart condition and was given only weeks to live. Cara will be singing some of her own songs and will be joined by some special guest artistes.

Libraries NI has an exciting, diverse programme of events to celebrate Good Relations Week at other libraries, including Dungannon.

Helen Poston, Libraries NI Service Development Manager said: “Libraries NI delivers a range of inclusive activities to celebrate diversity, promote respect, create a greater understanding of our shared history and improve access to opportunities.

“With such a diverse programme of events taking place, there is something for everyone. I would encourage anyone interested to come along and take part in one of the many free events taking place in their local participating library.”