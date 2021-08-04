Clerical appointments for the Archdiocese of Armagh

He thanked priests and deacons of the Archdiocese for their continued ministry and service and wishes well those who are taking up these new appointments.

The Archbishop also thanked the people of the Archdiocese of Armagh for their ongoing prayers and support of their clergy. He encourages them to welcome their new pastors in the coming weeks.

To retire is Fr John Hughes, PE, CC, Moy (Clonfeacle), and to be priest-in-residence, Moy.

New appointments in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

Fr Fergus Breslan, PE, Moy (Clonfeacle), retired, to be priest-in-residence, Middle Killeavy.

Appointed to assist in the parish of Drumglass, Killyman & Tullyniskin (Dungannon) is Fr Eamonn McCamley. Fr Desmond Branigan, CC, Magherafelt, to be CC, St Peter’s, Drogheda.

Fr Thomas McHugh, CC, Cathedral Parish, Armagh, to be (pro tem), Adm, Moy (Clonfeacle), and Adm, Eglish.

Fr Barry Matthews, CC, St Peter’s, Drogheda, to be CC, Cathedral Parish, Armagh.

Newly ordained Fr Juan Jesus Gonzalez Borrallo, is to be to be CC, Magherafelt.

Fr Callum Young, newly ordained, to be Assistant to the Rector, Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Dundalk.

Deacon Stephen Wilson, newly ordained, to serve in the parishes of Knockbridge, Kilkerley & Louth.

And to serve in the parishes of Donaghmore, Pomeroy & Termonmaguirc Deacon Colm Hagan, newly ordained.

The Archbishop is deeply grateful to the Society of Mary (Marists) who are leaving Holy Family Parish in Dundalk after forty years of generous service to the local community. He wishes well Fr Cormac McNamara, SM, Adm, and Fr Francis Corry, SM, CC, who are departing the parish.

