Cookstown boy sheds his locks for Little Princess Trust

Twelve-year-old James Mitchell from the Sullenboy area of the town, timed his haircut perfectly as it coincided with the recent heat wave.

His aunt, Elizabeth Lawn, had suggested to James that he could donate his hair to the charity which makes wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair while receiving cancer treatment.

“James is a quiet lad and doesn’t boast about anything, he just grew his hair and went to Hair By Kitty salon in Cookstown where he had it cut,” explained Elizabeth.

James pictured shows off his locks which have been sent off to the Little Princess Trust to be turned into a wig.

“His hair is a rare auburn colour and it was around 15 inches long when he had it cut.”

Elizabeth revealed that her nephew had been teased about his hair at school, but it didn’t put him off his target to grow it for the Little Princess Trust.

“James started growing his hair in March or April last year and I told him if he grew it long enough he could donate it to the Little Princess Trust, so he said he would and did,” she continued.

“It can be very traumatic on a child losing his or her hair and the Little Princess Trust make wigs out of real hair and give them to children.”

James pictured before getting his hair cut.

She joked that after a year of growing it, James still thinks he has hair and occasionally gives it a flick back.

His parents Christine and Stephen are said to be “very proud” of what he has done.

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, their friends and Hereford Cathedral Junior School.

In 2004 Hannah was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour. Hannah loved her hair and losing it was very traumatic for her.

James gets his locks cut.

Her parents, Wendy and Simon, searched high and low to find a wig suitable for Hannah, during her treatment. When they found one, it had a hugely positive effect on Hannah.

Tragically, Hannah passed away in 2005 and with so many kind offers of financial and practical help, Wendy and Simon felt the most fitting tribute would be to launch a charity dedicated to providing real hair wigs for children and young people.

James carefully cleaned and packaged his locks before sending them off to the charity and received a certificate thanking him for his donation.

