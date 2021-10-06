Cookstown girl completes 'Million Step Challenge' for Diabetes UK

Harriet Graham was diagnosed Type 1 Diabetic last year after complaining of feeling ill at times.

But last Thursday she completed the ‘Million Step Challenge’ by Diabetes UK to the delight of her proud parents, Helen and Nicholas.

The nine-year-old from Stewartstown has so far raised £860 for the charity.

Harriet taking her final steps. There is still time to make a donation.

Harriet’s mum is keen to make others in the community aware of Type 1 Diabetes.

It began after Christmas 2020 with her noticing a “fruity smell” to Harriet’s breath when she was complaining of being unwell.

She said: “I didn’t really think anything of it until in February when I read an article written by a mum of a Type 1 diabetic describing exactly these symptoms before her child’s diagnosis.

“Considering Harriet’s dad is also Type 1, we thought it best to home test her for glucose and ketones. Both readings were off the chart.

Harriet’s glucose monitoring technology.

“We then phoned the GP in Moneymore Health Centre who said to bring her straight in. They tested her blood for glucose and ketones and found the same. They sent us straight to Antrim A&E, where she had more tests and we were told she was in DKA (Diabetic Ketoacidosis), a life threatening condition.”

Harriet was given intravenous insulin, nutrients and fluids to bring levels into a safe range.

“The staff there were amazing and so reassuring with Harriet. The next day she was taken off the drips and moved onto insulin injections. We were kept in for five days to learn about Harriet’s new condition,” continued Helen.

“We learnt how to test her blood for glucose, calculate the carbohydrate content in all of her food, calculate the dose of insulin required for each meal and how to administer the insulin injections. We still get regular, much needed, support from the nurses in the Diabetic Management Team.”

Helen said Harriet went back to school after lockdown ended in April of this year and her school, Cookstown Primary, have been amazing at getting trained in her condition; recognising hypos and hypers, treating these and administering her insulin injection at school.

“In June we saw the ‘Million Step Challenge’ by Diabetes UK advertised and Harriet agreed to take part to raise money for the charity. Between July 1 and September 30 she had to walk 1,000,000 steps and collect sponsorship.

“Her step journey started on a holiday in Portrush, where she walked over 23,000 steps on her first day. She usually walks about 6.000 steps a day just playing outside or at school and then goes on a walk every night with her two black Labradors to make up another 5 or 6,000 steps. She walked her millionth step on Thursday September 30.”

However Helen stressed that it hasn’t been easy.

“Many walks involved having to treat a hypo (low blood sugar event) at the side of the road, letting Harriet sit down, eat something sugary and wait until her glucose levels return into a safe range,” she went on. “We are so, so proud of Harriet. She is a happy nine year old with a positive outlook on life and has not let her diagnosis dull her sparkle! She takes everything in her stride, from hypos (low glucose events) to hypers (high glucose events) to insulin injections.”