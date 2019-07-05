Cookstown man Harry is given William Keown award

A young Cookstown man was among the winners at the recent William Keown Trust awards at the Lagan Valley Island Conference Centre.

Harry Turkington received the Halden Bulter Cup which is awarded to a child or adult for exceptional endurance and determination to overcome illness, injury or disability over a protracted period of time.

The William Keown Trust, which is based in Dundrum, reached a milestone in June, when they celebrated the 40th Anniversary of their Personal Achievement Awards.

The awards ceremony is always a very special day in both the life of the Trust and the recipients.

Eighteen carers, 19 children, four adults and two special awards were presented.

The chairman to the Trust, Philip Beattie, welcomed all to the ceremony and made reference to the late Bill Keown, the founder of the Trust and said Bill was a great inspiration to all he met.

Philip then called upon the Mayor of Lisburn, and Castlereagh, Councillor Alan Givan, to welcome everyone to the Borough of Lisburn.

The Mayor, in welcoming all present made mention of the various places of interest within the Borough that he hoped all would get an opportunity over the summer to visit.

He also made reference to the late Bill Keown, and said he was an extra ordinary person, who had a passion and a very determined nature especially to inspire for the benefits of those who because of their disability had to view life from a different perspective.

Robert Barfoot, a Director to the Trust read the citation for each Award winner and the Awards were presented by Trevor Taylor, Deputy President to the Trust. Adrian Blythe, also a director, gave a very comprehensive vote of thanks, after which all present enjoyed a finger buffet supplied by the in-house caterers to the Lgan Valley Island Conference Centre.

It difinitely was a day of celebrations and it is hoped to do it all again in December when William Keown Trust hold their Prestige Access Awards ceremony.

This time these Awards will be celebrating their thirtieth anniversary. Applications are now open for the Prestige Access Awards.

If you would like to know more about the awards, please visit The William Keow n website for more details.

Dungannon winners were Ursula and Eamon Daly, who received a Carer’s Certificate of Merit, while Soraia Monterio, Caomhan Daly and Adam Maguire, were presented with Children of Courage Certificates of Merit.