Cookstown part of Royal Black 'Centenary Circuit' event

To celebrate 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland, relay teams of Sir Knights are set to embark on a sponsored lap – on foot and bicycle - of the Province next month.

All money raised during the ‘Centenary Circuit’ will be donated to the Institution’s Designated Charity Appeal, The Somme Nursing Home in Belfast.

The sponsored walk and cycle forms part of the Loyal Order’s programme of events to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.

Sir Knight Calvin Reid is one of those behind the event.

Final preparations are currently being made to the Centenary Circuit, which will take place over a 10-day period (August 16-20 and 23-27).

Billed as a chance to “Rediscover your home”, the route – which takes in all six counties of Northern Ireland – has been divided into 29 different sections covering a total of 176 miles, and caters for walkers of all abilities.

Starting from Sir Norman Stronge’s home, Tynan Abbey in Co Armagh, on Monday, August 16, some sections are one to three miles long, while those who fancy a stiffer challenge can sign up to a 10-mile hike in the Mourne Mountains on August 26.

The event was officially launched last month, and the response so far has been overwhelming – however, organisers are keen to stress that there’s still time for people to put their best foot forward and get involved!

One of the organisers Sir Knight Calvin Reid, of Glentimon RBP 416, said: “We’re delighted with the number of people who have signed up so far – but there’s still space in the schedule to squeeze on a few more participants.”