Cookstown’s ‘magical mile’ to light up as Christmas countdown starts

In just over one week’s time Christmas in Cookstown officially gets underway as a mile of magical Christmas lights will be switched on to illuminate the town, and the festive countdown begins.

Next Friday the streets will come alive in what has to be one of the most spectacular Christmas lights display in the country.

Hundreds of people from near and far are expected to attend the popular town centre event.

Starting at 6pm on William Street there will be plenty to keep kids and adults alike entertained with popular band the Crafty Crows performing on stage, walkabout superhero and princess characters, a jumping clay tent and a gaming bus and art cart.

Crowds will also be treated to a festive performance from the award winning Tullylagan Pipe Band.

A roaring magical Christmas parade for all to sing along to will bring the street alive before Santa arrives to officially light up the town for Christmas.

A big screen will be in place with live streamed footage from the stage so that you won’t miss any of the special moments as the entertainment plays out over the evening.

Of course the highlight of the night will be the arrival of Santa himself, aboard a very special mode of transport, which is being kept top secret for now.

You will just have to come along to see what happens for yourself!

Santa will appear on stage at approximately 7.15pm to press the magic red button and light up the town’s stunning Christmas display.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney is looking forward to the festive season and this year’s magical mile of Christmas Lights saying, “There is no better way to kick off Mid Ulster’s festive celebrations than by switching on Cookstown’s Christmas lights.

“The magical mile of lights that line the streets are so visually breath-taking that they have put the town on the world stage.

“It really is something to behold and is the perfect way to showcase all that Cookstown has to offer this Christmas, and all year round.”

Motorists are reminded that road diversions will be in place from 5pm in Cookstown Town Centre and William Street on Friday, November 22 , re-opening at approximately 9.15pm.

For more information on the Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch On, and all other Christmas events taking place across Mid Ulster, go to: www.midulstercouncil.org/whatson.