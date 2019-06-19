Couple recreate wedding photo after 60 years

A Maghera couple have shown that true love never dies by recreating their wedding day photo with the same people after 60 years.

Brigid and Patrick McKenna were married on June 9 1959 in Drumagarner chapel, Kilrea, and recently held a special wedding breakfast reception to mark their anniversary.

Brigid and Patrick McKenna with their bridesmaid Rose Bradley and bestman Frank McKenna at their wedding breakfast 60 years ago.

Brigid McCloskey, as she was 60 years ago, is pictured with her sister Rose Bradley, husband Patrick McKenna and his brother Frank at the reception. Rose was bridesmaid on the ‘big day’ and Frank was bestman.

They are all now in their 80’s and all in good health! The happy couple had a wedding breakfast in the Eglinton Hotel, Portrush.

They then headed south to Killarney where they spent their honeymoon.

Brigid and Patrick have lived all their lives in Fallalea on the outskirts of Maghera and are described by their daughter Bernadette as “an amazing couple of Faith devoted to their family.”

The couple have seven children (two live in Australia and travelled home for the celebration), 18 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.