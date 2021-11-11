Deep concern as vulernable people have care services withdrawn

Mr McGlone was speaking after being contacted by a number of people to express their concern after domiciliary care was withdrawn from them and their family members.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said:

“I have heard from a number of very worried people over the last few days who don’t know where to turn. People who are vulnerable, disabled and elderly people have had their care packages withdrawn with little notice and they have no idea how they are going to get by without them.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.

“I've requested an urgent meeting with the Northern Trust and have asked an urgent question to Health Minister Robin Swann on what his department is doing to intervene and help address the domiciliary care crisis in our area.

“Many of the people affected by this withdrawal of care are living on their own, they rely on it to help them get through the day and without it they will be left abandoned, cut off from the outside world and without the vital support they need to go about their lives. We would find it much easier to attract and retain care staff if they were paid a decent wage and given working conditions that reflect the vital nature of their job.”

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.