Dental Clinic staff raise £7,000 for charities 'close to their hearts'

A Tyrone dental clinic has marked its 10th birthday by raising £7,000 for five charities.
Staff at Diamond Dental Clinic in Cookstown took on the challenge of a 10k hike at Cuilcagh Boardwalk in Fermanagh on June 21.
They set out to raise money to help support the incredible work carried out by the following charitites -Leap for Luke, Sands, Meningitis Now, 22Qni and Charis.
Each charity received £1,400 and they were chosen as they are "all close to their hearts."
To help them raise money they used their just giving page on facebook, had a street collection and donations were made into the practice.
Diamond Dental Clinic would like to thank their sponsors; TES Group, DMI,
Steelweld, Bloc Blinds, The Royal Hotel, LCC, Kennedy Orthodontics, Keystone
and CFC interiors.
Diamond Dental Clinic would like to say a huge thank you for all your generosity and support.