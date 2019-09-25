Dental Clinic staff raise £7,000 for charities 'close to their hearts'

A Tyrone dental clinic has marked its 10th birthday by raising £7,000 for five charities.

Staff at Diamond Dental Clinic in Cookstown took on the challenge of a 10k hike at Cuilcagh Boardwalk in Fermanagh on June 21.

Staff are pictured on their 10k hike for charity.

They set out to raise money to help support the incredible work carried out by the following charitites -Leap for Luke, Sands, Meningitis Now, 22Qni and Charis.

Each charity received £1,400 and they were chosen as they are "all close to their hearts."

To help them raise money they used their just giving page on facebook, had a street collection and donations were made into the practice.

Diamond Dental Clinic would like to thank their sponsors; TES Group, DMI,

Steelweld, Bloc Blinds, The Royal Hotel, LCC, Kennedy Orthodontics, Keystone

and CFC interiors.

Diamond Dental Clinic would like to say a huge thank you for all your generosity and support.