Device improves pool access for the disabled

A new Poolpod was recently launched at Cookstown Leisure Centre to improve access to the minor swimming pool for anyone with a disability or mobility issue.

A Poolpod is a platform lift which was developed for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games, and is now transforming pool access worldwide.

The device was funded through the Department for Communities and Sport Northern Ireland.

Disability Sport NI delivered the project in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson attended the launch and expressed his support.

He said: “I’m delighted that Cookstown Leisure Centre has been chosen by Disability Sport NI for a Poolpod.

“The Poolpod platform provides a quick and simple means of pool access, which enables us to provide more inclusive and accessible swimming for all abilities in Mid Ulster.

“I would encourage anyone with mobility issues or a disability to give it a try, and look forward to seeing it being put to good use over the coming weeks, months and years.”

Kevin O’Neill from Disability Sport NI welcomed the funding

“The facilities that have received the pool pods have shown a great commitment to improving access and providing their staff with disability inclusion training,” he said.

“This project is part of the wider District Council Disability Sports Hub project which recently saw a significant investment into disability sports equipment in every Council area.”