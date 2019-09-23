Emily has 'open house' to celebrate her 100th birthday

A Moneymore woman recently held an “open house” for family, friends and neighbours to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Mrs Emily Wilson, from Carrydarragh Road, was joined by five generations of her family.

Mrs Wilson and her husband George, who died 32 years ago, had two daughters - Betty Crawford from Claudy and Peggy Lennox who lives at Claggan, Cookstown.

Emily- who turned 100 on September 17 - is still active and mentally alert and loves working in the garden.

For many years she was well known for flower arrangement, making wedding bouquets for local brides.

Emily also helped her husband with chores on the family farm at Carrydarragh.

In her younger days she was a Sunday School teacher and former caretaker at Carndaisy Baptist Church near the village.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Mr Bill McGinnis attended the event to congratulate Emily and present her with a special 100th birthday card signed by Her Majesty the Queen.