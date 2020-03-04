Families of teenagers killed in crush outside Greenvale Hotel given update on 'complex investigation'

Investigators from the Police Ombudsman Office have met with the families of the three Tyrone teenagers who died during a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on St Patrick's night last year.

Lauren Bullock, Morgan Barnard, both 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, had been among hundreds of young people queueing for a disco at the hotel on March 17.

Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson said: “My investigators have briefed the families of Lauren, Morgan and Connor on the broad range of enquiries that have been conducted through this complex investigation, which arose from a referral by the Chief Constable in relation to the police response to the incident.

“My investigation is examining not only the manner of the police response to emergency calls but also the broader context in which these deaths occurred.”

Mrs Anderson said her investigators had progressed a substantial number of enquiries.

“These include the examination of data relating to the telephone calls made to police by people at the Greenvale Hotel on the night of the tragedy and the movements of police in the area.

“Police Body Worn Video footage has been reviewed, and we are also examining all relevant police documentation and recordings of police radio communications.”

Mrs Anderson confirmed that a total of seven police officers have been interviewed by her investigators – five in relation to the potential criminal offence of Misconduct in Public Office, and two about possible breaches of police procedures.

Police Ombudsman investigators have already raised a number of policing practice matters with the PSNI to assist in preventing further such tragedies in Northern Ireland.

As is normal is such cases, at the conclusion of the Police Ombudsman’s enquiries a file of evidence will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service for their consideration. In due course the Office will also be submitting a report to the Coroner’s Office.

“All this takes time, but I have committed to continue to update the families and police officers involved about the process as our enquiries continue,” added Mrs Anderson.