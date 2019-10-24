Firm plans a bright future with major projects

A Moneymore architect has just lodged an application for the largest mixed use development in Ireland.

Local firm Manor Architects have lodged the application for the Athlone area involving 700 homes, 0.5 million commercial/ office space, 120 bedroom nursing homes, 100 bed hotel as well as community facilities.

The project comes on the back of other success both in NI, ROI and Scotland which has seen them grow staff numbers by 40% in recent times and they continue to recruit.

The firm recently secured the largest community growth project in Scotland including 1,600 new homes, 120 bedroom nursing home and nursery on the outskirts of Glasgow,

Managing Director Johann Muldoon MBE said, “With the closure of so many prominent business in the local areas this brings some good news and things for us are looking bright for the next five years, now we’re starting to plan beyond that.

“It’s important that our growth reflects in the local economy, which is why we have resisted recruiting staff across the water and opening satellite offices. We aim to keep our roots close and use the talent we have in NI.”