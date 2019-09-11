Fitness enthusiast Lisa gets ready for epic spin

Greenvale Leisure Centre is backing Magherafelt woman Lisa Martin all the way this September as she undertakes her 300 mile charity cycle for Cancer Research UK, the world’s largest charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

Lisa, a keen fitness enthusiast and familiar face at the Mid Ulster District Council run leisure centre, is no stranger to fundraising for many charities through completing her own personal fitness challenges.

She says: “I have always liked doing events for charities, and as with many of us, our family has its own experiences of this terrible illness.

“ I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to complete Cancer Research UK’s Cycle 300 this September, especially now that Greenvale Leisure Centre have refurbished their spin studio, and installed brand new virtual spin equipment – it’ll make the virtual journey far easier as the miles clock up!’

She continued: ‘I’ll be asking Greenvale staff and members of the public to share the pain and cycle alongside me, moral support which I’m hoping will really help with stepping up to the challenge I’ve set myself.

“If anyone else would like to join in the challenge to raise money for life-saving research, then either join me at the spin studio which will also benefit your own health and fitness, or if you can’t get on your bike, then please donate on my Just Giving page.

“Every £1 helps to support the worthwhile work this charity does.”

Cancer survival rates have doubled over the past 40 years.

Consistent progress is being made but improvements to technology and ground-breaking work offer new opportunities to find different ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and improve survival rates even further.

If you would like to support Lisa on her epic 300 mile journey with a financial donation, then go to her Just Giving page at https://bit.ly/2LlhVia.