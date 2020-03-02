Funeral details released for young mum Aimee Allen who died in horror crash - tributes pour in online

The funeral details have been released for young mother Aimee Allen.

A post in Funeral Times says the young woman from Galbally / Pomeroy in Co Tyrone died ‘tragically’ on March 2.

Aimee Allen

Her funeral will be held on Friday at noon at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Altmore in the parish of Pomeroy.

She is described as ‘beloved daughter of the late Peter RIP and Bernadette’ and ‘a doting mother to Jake and cherished partner of Alan Peacock’.

Earlier police confirmed that a woman in her 20s died following a two vehicle collision on the Pomeroy Road near Pomeroy.

And a man, believed to be a passnger in the car, is in a critical condition in hospital.

The collision was reported to police at around 2.45pm yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said it was believed that the woman was the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra car and the injured male is understood to have been a passenger.

Meanwhile the 64-year-old male driver of the other vehicle, a blue Seat Exeo, sustained minor injuries.

A post on Galbally Pearses Facebook page says: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we have learnt of the tragic passing of Aimee Allen, sister of our Committee Member Paul Allen.

Police

“We as a club pass on our deepest condolences to the Allen/McVeigh Families at this tragic time. Mary Queen of Gael pray for her.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

“As a mark of respect there will be no club activities until further notice.”

Tributes [psted to Aimee on social media paying tribute to Aimee says: “She was such a lovely young girl who came from such a lovely family. My thoughts and prayers are with all her loved ones at this horrendous time ...rip Aimee xx”.

Another says: “Sincere sympathy to the Allen and McVeigh families and also to Alan and wee Jake on the loss of Aimee, RIP xo” and another adds: “RIP Aimee,our thoughs and prayers are with her little son, mother, partner and all the families.

Inspector Brown said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please make contact with police.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling along the Pomeroy Road prior to the crash, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage. “Officers can be reached at Dungannon police station by calling 101, quoting reference 1097 02/03/20.”