Funeral due to take place for well known car dealer

The funeral of car dealership owner and rally enthusiast John Mulholland is expected to take place today (Thursday).

Requiem Mass for the 55-year-old will take place at 12 noon in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Toome, according to a notice on O’Kanes Funeral Directors website.

The service will be followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium at 4pm.

Mr Mulholland, who lived in Randalstown, passed away on Saturday “after the most courageous 14 month battle with cancer, surrounded by his beloved wife, Alicia, children Alicia, Shona, Johnnie and Anna.”

The leading businessman owned car dealerships in Randalstown and Campsie.

He was well known in the Mid Ulster area, particularly in rallying circles.

A post on the John Mulholland Motor Group reads: “John Gerard Mulholland - 1964 - 2019.

“He turned his matchbox cars into a real life, award winning, thriving car showroom, which he filled with love, energy and enthusiasm.

“He rallied most of the roads in Ireland and further afield. He applied perfectionism and professionalism to everything he did yet somehow managed to have more fun than anyone.

“Most importantly, he was a Father and Husband. Everything he did, every deal he made, every late hour spent at work was for his family who are now completely heartbroken.”

The post adds: “If you ever had the pleasure of meeting John, you will know the impact he left on you and the room.

“His energy was infectious and his passion and charisma for what he did will remain infamous. The self-marketing campaigns will go down as the best in history.”

The John Mulholland Motors company is presently raising funds for the Friends of Cancer Centre.

They had set a target of £40,000 to reach before the end of the year. The fundraiser started in May of last year when Mr Mulholland was diagnosed with the illness.