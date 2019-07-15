Funeral for tragic young biker Ross Willetts to take place on Tuesday

The funeral of the young motorcyclist who died in an accident outside Cookstown, is due to take place tomorrow.

Twenty-two-year-old Ross Willetts from Loughill, Tobermore, died in a single vehicle collision on the Drumenny Road, Coagh, in the early hours of last Friday.

A service will be held at his home at 12 o'clock on Tuesday before burial in Calvary Free Presbyterian Churchyard, according to an online death notice from D. Watters Funeral Services.

Ross was a son of Sharon and step son of Clark and grandson of Jeff and Ruth.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Air Ambulance NI payable to D. Watters, Tobermore.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed collision or has dash-cam footage that could help police with their enquiries to contact them at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 409 12/07/19.