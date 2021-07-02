Get on your gear and raise funds for Air Ambulance

The event will see bikers travelling from six areas, including Orritor Road, Cookstown (8.30am) to meet at D1 Dock Street, Airport Road West for 10am with a suggested donation of £10 per bike.

Leaving promptly at 11am, the bikers will then travel together through Belfast, passing the hospitals.

Karl Bradley, president of the NHS Ride of Thanks committee said: “We would like to encourage the biking community in Northern Ireland to get behind our event.

NHS Ride of Thanks Committee, from left, John Stewart, Ivan Conly, Karl Bradley, Mary Patterson, Bruno Brown and Deborah Heavern.

“As road users, we never know quite know when you will need the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team and I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times, for specialist emergency care.”

“We are hoping to have in excess of 2,000 bikers attending NHS Ride of Thanks, so this is a great excuse to take your bike out for a run and support your local Air Ambulance.”

For more information contact Karl Bradley (president) 07871 444 106 or Debbie (vice president) 07547 290 734.

