Grab your bras for a life-saving walk!

People are being urged to have their ‘bras’ at the ready as Cookstown prepares to turn pink for the return of The Bra Walk, Action Cancer’s 5-mile walk taking place this Friday, in aid of the charity’s life-saving breast screening service.

Now in its fifth year, The Bra Walk is once again sponsored by SuperValu and will begin at Cookstown Methodist Church, Loy Street, at 7pm.

Action Cancer is encouraging men, women and children of all ages to take part in the family event, helping to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds for the charity.

There is no registration fee and instead the charity is asking people to help raise funds for their local Cookstown Action Cancer Group, which helps the charity to raise funds and provide services in the local area.

All participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £80 in sponsorship, the amount it costs Action Cancer to provide digitalbreast screening for one woman aged 40 – 49 and over 70. Those taking part will receive a free The Bra Walk t-shirt.

The Cookstown Action Cancer Community Group was established by local women, Anne Nelson and Tracy Martin and is in fact celebrating its 10th anniversary this year having been formed in 2009.

Since then the group has organised an annual sponsored walk in the town which has raised, over those years, a staggering £44,000.

The group is determined that in this anniversary year they will hit the £45k mark.

Anne is herself an Action Cancer ambassador having used the charity’s breast screening service in 2005 resulting in a diagnosis.

“On 6 January 2006 I was told the cancer had spread to the glands under my arm,” she said. “I needed more surgery and then three forms of treatment: chemotherapy, radiotherapy and the cancer tablet.Although it was incredibly hard at times I got through it.”

For further information or to register visit www.actioncancer.org, contact ActionCancer on 028 9080 3344,