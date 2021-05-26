Grandad Danny McStravock gets on his bike again to raise funds for charity

Danny, along with his son-in-law Sammy Lupari, are embarking on a ‘Dawn to Dusk’ cycle starting at 4.30am and finishing at 9pm on Sunday, June 27, to raise funds for Kinship Care NI.

As readers will be aware Danny is no stranger to charity cycles, having completed one every year since he began cycling in 2016.

Sammy meanwhile, has also taken on a few challenges in the past most notably completing the Donegal Extreme North Marathon challenge - that’s four full marathons back to back in August 2019 along with a few Triathlons.

Danny McStravock (left) and Sammy Lupari with their bikes.

Because of the current Covid regulations and uncertainty as to what restrictions may be in place at the time, the plan is to cycle a local 20 mile circuit taking in Magherafelt, Moneymore, Desertmartin, and Magherafelt again, repeating this circuit as often as possible throughout the day.

Kinship Care NI provide support to families encountering difficulties and trying to make sure families can stay together no matter what the circumstances are. They do this through a range of support services.