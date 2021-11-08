Groups in Mid Ulster awarded funding to improve the wellbeing of community

One of the organisations receiving funding is Loughshore Community Services Ltd. They are using a £10,000 grant for staff costs so they can run educational and social activities to improve health and wellbeing and reduce isolation for people living in the Moortown, Ardboe and Ballinderry areas. Curragh Hall Development Association has been awarded a £144,080 grant to run activities to improve the mental and physical health and wellbeing of older people who live in the rural area between Maghera and the River Bann.

Over four years the project will reduce loneliness and isolation by providing a comfortable space for people to develop new friendships, learn new skills, reduce feelings of anxiety and stress and boost self-esteem and confidence. Activities include a luncheon club, art classes, ballroom dancing, worskhops, outings, keep fit classes, and a cross generational choir delivered with the local Young Farmers Club

Also receiving funding in the area are Simpson Grant Association Dergina, Stewartstown & District Environmental Outreach, Integrated College Dungannon, Donaghmore Horticultural Community, Donaghmore Historical Society, Carntogher Community Association, Buddy Bear Trust, Ballynakelly LOL 157 and Annaghmore LOL 2033.

Cro Na Cille, Institute of Irish Leadership, Mid Ulster Victims’ Empowerment, South and East Tyrone Welfare Support, and Stewartstown & District Environmental Outreach also recently received funding from ‘Places Called Home,’ a UK-wide £1.5m pilot programme from The National Lottery Community Fund and IKEA UK to help people get involved in their community, create shared spaces and promote sustainable living.

