Guided walks of two Tyrone heritage sites

Properties at Stewartstown will feature in the annual European Heritage Open Days later this month.

St Patrick’s Churches and Rosehill House will be open to the public to explore for free on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.

Baile an Chloig’ or Ballyclog translates from Irish as the ‘townland of the bell’.

It is a very special place of spirituality and architectural richness in rural County Tyrone, linked to two bells, and with two churches.

Visitors to Ballyclog will have an opportunity to tour both the old church and the new church, hear about the history of Ballyclog, see a replica of ‘St Patrick’s Bell’, and ring the current bell housed in the round bell tower.

A guided walk will be held at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Rosehill House is a unique thatch property on the outskirts of the village, a beautiful country haven lets you step back in time.

Experience a snapshot of life in the early 1900’s. Rosehill House provides an enjoyable educational experience for all ages.

Scheduled throughout the day are story tellers, traditional music, Irish dancers, arts and craft sessions for children, soda bread making and guided house tours.

Elsewhere, Gortin Glen Forest Park is open to let you discover what nature’s larder has in store. Or you can enjoy a free Public

Walking Tour and learn more about the public art on display in Omagh town.