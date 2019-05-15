Heartbroken sister of crash victim says ‘life will never be the same again’

The sister of a young man who died in a road crash near Toomebridge on Tuesday night has said her life will never be the same without her beloved brother.

Heartbroken Rheigan Parke, from Magherafelt, posted the emotional tribute to her 22-year-old brother Calvin on Facebook.

“Forever and always I will love you with all my heart my life will never ever be the same again without you Calvin,” she wrote.

Calvin Dripps died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Roguery Road at around 9:30pm.

A family notice described Calvin as the “dearly loved and devoted son of Dianne and Joe, loving brother of Rheigan, Katie, Mason and Jay, dearest grandson of Marion and Ivor (Parke), much loved nephew of Jason and Karen, Joanne and Jason and special cousin of Brad and Ethan.”

“An angel lived among us, a gift from God above. He showered us with kindness and shared with us his love,” the notice said.

Details of Calvin’s funeral haven’t yet been finalised.

Reacting to sad news of his death, Magherafelt DUP councillor Paul McLean described it as “another unfortunate tragedy” and said it was a blow to the whole town.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family and we are thinking of them at this devastating time,” he said.

Sinn Fein councillor Darren Totten added: “It is very sad and I would just like to express my condolences to the family.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officers can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1462 of 14/5/19.